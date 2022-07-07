Sun (New) (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $61.51 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $61.51 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00136835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00904901 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 504% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

