Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 658,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,689,120 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.