Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SHO opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 114,181 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

