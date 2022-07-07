SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Hits $50.73 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $50.73 million and $11.22 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001963 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

