Swap (XWP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Swap (XWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $70,148.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00621239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033607 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,459,178 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

