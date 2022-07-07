SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $3,087.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00216298 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008609 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00411587 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,152,271 coins and its circulating supply is 117,713,531 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

