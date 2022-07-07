Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.98

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 1818313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.