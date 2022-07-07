Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys Shares of 4,085 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,839. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

