Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.24. 22,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.