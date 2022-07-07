Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $1 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,001. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

