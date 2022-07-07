Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 197 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.45. 119,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

