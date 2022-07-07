Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 238 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

