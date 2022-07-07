Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 10,650 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.19. 6,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,011. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

