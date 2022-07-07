Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 2,418 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 608,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

