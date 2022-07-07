Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 2.5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.40. 24,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 769,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

