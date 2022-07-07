Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 2.5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.40. 24,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 769,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.
In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
