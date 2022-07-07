Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.00. 19,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,540. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

