Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,540. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.
In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
