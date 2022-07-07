Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

Tarku Resources Company Profile (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

