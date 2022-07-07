Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. QuickLogic accounts for about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.86% of QuickLogic worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QUIK stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $34,927.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $80,551. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

