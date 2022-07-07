Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

