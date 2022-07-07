Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

