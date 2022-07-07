Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,416 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Real Good Food worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGF opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

