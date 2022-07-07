Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,935 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $412.68.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
