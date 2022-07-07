Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 200,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,274,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 83.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 301,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 137,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,556,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

FHI opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

