Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,769 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 10.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Compugen by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Compugen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

