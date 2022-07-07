Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,716 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Bill.com makes up 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,505 shares of company stock worth $8,645,938. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

