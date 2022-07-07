Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

