Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Pool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $372.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.63 and its 200 day moving average is $438.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

