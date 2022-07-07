TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,312 shares of company stock worth $3,100,072. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

