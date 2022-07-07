Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

