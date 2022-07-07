Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

