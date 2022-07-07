Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) PT Raised to SEK 41

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 40 to SEK 41 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

