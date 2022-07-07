Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading Down 3.2%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27). 39,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 272,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.93. The stock has a market cap of £314.60 million and a P/E ratio of 255.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a GBX 2.39 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Tharisa Company Profile (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

