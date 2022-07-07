The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

