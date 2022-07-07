The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $956,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 8,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,427. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

