The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.46. 13,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,649. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

