The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

MAKSY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,038. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

