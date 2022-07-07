The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.39. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,737. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

