The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $958.98

Shares of The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 958.98 ($11.61) and traded as low as GBX 922.50 ($11.17). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 936 ($11.33), with a volume of 188,813 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 957.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The Monks Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.01%.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

