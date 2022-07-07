The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $133.52

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.52 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 135.20 ($1.64). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.62), with a volume of 6,149,607 shares trading hands.
Separately, Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.44.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG)
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
