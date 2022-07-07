Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.38. 9,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 434,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.