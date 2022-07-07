Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $24.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $553.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

