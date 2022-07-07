TheStreet Downgrades TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to C+

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE:SNX opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,072. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.