TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $16.31

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $17.36. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 2,716 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $816.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $23,874,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

