TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $16.31

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $17.36. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 2,716 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $816.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.
In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $23,874,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
