Tnf LLC Buys 3,715 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tnf LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tnf LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

IYE opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

