Tnf LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

