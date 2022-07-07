Tnf LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 483,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

