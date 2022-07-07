Tnf LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

