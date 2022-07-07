Tnf LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,023 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.

