Tnf LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,714,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

